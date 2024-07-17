Mina Price Tops $0.55 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $618.34 million and $22.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,174,268,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,879,499 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,174,113,520.8400393 with 1,132,551,549.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54125876 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $21,574,132.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

