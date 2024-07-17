Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

