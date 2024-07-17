Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

TAP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

