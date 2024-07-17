Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GRWXF remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Molten Ventures has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.15.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
