Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GRWXF remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Molten Ventures has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

