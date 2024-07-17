Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. 1,586,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

