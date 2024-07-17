MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of MoneyHero
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyHero in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of MoneyHero in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyHero in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoneyHero Stock Performance
MNY remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 67,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,991. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. MoneyHero has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
MoneyHero Company Profile
MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.
