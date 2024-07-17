Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

