Morgan Stanley Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Equal Weight

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $41.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.90. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

BP stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

