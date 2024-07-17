Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 5.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.75. 1,795,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,760,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 6.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
