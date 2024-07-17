My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Hits $317,949.80 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.03 million and $317,949.80 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002323 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005942 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

