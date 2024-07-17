National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Health Investors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

