National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $40.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

