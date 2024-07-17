Navcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28,212.71 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,212.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00021372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010079 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

