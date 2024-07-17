NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

