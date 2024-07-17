New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 893,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,618,825 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 874,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

