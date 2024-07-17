Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.94

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 989273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Newmont by 26.6% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 55,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 594.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

