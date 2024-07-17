NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $83.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.