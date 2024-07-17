Nextracker (NXT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT):
- 7/17/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
Nextracker Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.51.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
