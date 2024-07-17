Nextracker (NXT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT):

7/17/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

