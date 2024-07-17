Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $104.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nicolet Bankshares traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 22779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.22.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.26%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

