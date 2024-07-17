NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
