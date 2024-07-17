NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 110.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

NNN stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

