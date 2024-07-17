Node AI (GPU) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 115.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $76.78 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.77233584 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,463,433.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

