Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Down 7.3%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.23 and last traded at $224.04. Approximately 50,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 168,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nova by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,638,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Nova by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 450,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

