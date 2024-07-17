Novartis (NVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVS opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

