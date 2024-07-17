Novartis (NVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NVS opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
