Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.36 and last traded at $135.71. Approximately 1,663,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,384,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $607.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.