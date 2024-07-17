Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Reaches $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $946,168.36 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04290018 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,008,707.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

