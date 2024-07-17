NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011172 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009434 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,758.16 or 1.00033215 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011896 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00072973 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.
NXM Token Profile
NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.
Buying and Selling NXM
