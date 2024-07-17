NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,758.16 or 1.00033215 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

