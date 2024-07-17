OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

