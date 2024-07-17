OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFG opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

