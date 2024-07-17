O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.14.

ORLY opened at $1,043.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,014.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.77 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

