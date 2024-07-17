Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of OGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 467,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Organigram by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Organigram by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

