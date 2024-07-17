Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6184 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

