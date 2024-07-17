Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,240 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.