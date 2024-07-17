Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.04. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,204,474 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

