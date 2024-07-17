Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

NYSE PKG traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.95. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $16,338,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

