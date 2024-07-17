PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $32.82 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $934.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACS Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PACS Group stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. PACS Group comprises about 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

