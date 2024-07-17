PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 8,310,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,586,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

