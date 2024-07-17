PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.53. 2,130,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,616,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

