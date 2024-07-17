Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ PR opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

