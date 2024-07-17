Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

PEY opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember acquired 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.70. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,570 shares of company stock worth $551,795 and sold 195,319 shares worth $2,982,499. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

PEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

