Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $68,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 2,731,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

