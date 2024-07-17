PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.10 and last traded at $95.05. Approximately 30,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.04.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.