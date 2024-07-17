Piper Sandler Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $112.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

