Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.04

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 287686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after buying an additional 747,852 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 694,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,112,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

