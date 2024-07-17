Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.92. 21,832,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 39,240,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

