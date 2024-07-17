Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE PW opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

