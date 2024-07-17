Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.84

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 1801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $4,638,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,649,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

