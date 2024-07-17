Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.39

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 85299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

