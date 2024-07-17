Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $257.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $223.84.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

