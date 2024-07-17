Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.